‘It’s Unacceptable For Few Judges To Upturn Decisions Of Millions Of Voters’ – Obasanjo On Appeal Court Judgements

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has posited that it is not right for a few individuals to overturn the decisions of millions of voters.

According to him, the powers vested in the hands of a few judges is “totally unacceptable.”

Obasanjo made the disclosure in reaction to the Court of Appeal judgements on disputes from the 2023 elections in Nigeria.

Recall that recently, three governors were consecutively sacked in separate judgements delivered by the judges of the Court of Appeal.

The affected Governors are, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Abba Kabir Yusuf in Kano, and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State.

Speaking on Monday at the high-level consultation on Rethinking Western Liberal Democracy in Africa held at Green Resort Legacy, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State, the former President faulted what he labelled “cathedral pronouncements” by the judges.

“I believe whatever form of democracy we have or whatever system of government we have, three or four men in the judiciary should not be able to overturn the decisions of millions that have voted. Now, we have to find a way to handle that.

“I don’t know what the way will be but, for me, I think it’s totally unacceptable that millions (of votes), maybe 10m on one side, maybe 9million on the other side. Then, you have five people sitting down, three of them agree, two disagree. And you come up and make cathedral pronouncements that cannot be changed. I believe that should not be accepted.

“How do we do it? I don’t know. But whatever form of democracy we have, we should look at how to handle this. If you say ‘go again for election,’ then, what happened to the previous election will repeat itself? I don’t know.

“So, I personally feel strongly about. It does not matter what you say about the judiciary, but in fact, only five people or seven will sit down. If there are five, three may agree, two may not agree, and the decision of three will be final. All that you have done comes to the decision of three or decision of four,” Obasanjo said.