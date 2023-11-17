‘I’ve Decided To Quit Smoking’ – Veteran Rapper, Snoop Dogg

Veteran American rapper and actor, Calvin Cordozar Broadus, popularly known as Snoop Dogg, has declared his intention to quit smoking.

According to Snoop Dogg, he decided to give up the addiction after much consideration and conversation with his family and urged the public to respect his privacy.

According to Snoop Dogg, he decided to give up the addiction after much consideration and conversation with his family and urged the public to respect his privacy.

He said: “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. please respect my privacy at this time.”

Snoop Dogg’s global fame dates back to the early 1990s, when his debut solo album “Doggystyle,” produced by Dr. Dre, debuted in the top spot of the hit albums chart.

He has sold millions of albums worldwide, with myriad hits including “Gin & Juice” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”