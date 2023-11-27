“I’ve Never Taken Alcohol In My Life” – Charley Boy Spills

Famous singer Charles Oputa, also referred to as Charly Boy, has declared that he has never consumed alcohol.

He acknowledged quitting smoking completely, but he still struggled with it’s addiction.

In an interview with actress Iyabo Ojo, the maverick singer acknowledged that he occasionally drinks alcoholic wine, but he insisted that he is not a regular drinker.

The 73-year-old noted that his parents and grandparents lived long and attributed his fitness to both genetic factors and lifestyle choices.

He said: “I was lucky enough to form the habit of always going to the gym and looking after my physical wellbeing. You know, people in the entertainment industry, a lot of things are speculated about them. But I don’t drink. I’ve never drank alcohol in my life. Except you add small wine to it sometimes when I feel like socialising.

“I’m trying to give up my nicotine (smoking) habit. Because it’s really not good for me. The longest I’ve abstained I think was about seven years. I’ve been having battles with it back and forth. I quit sometimes, I come back.”