“I’ve Written Over 252 Songs For My Colleagues” – Peruzzi Brags

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, better known as Peruzzi, has bragged about writing over 252 songs for his colleagues in the Nigerian music industry.

The prolific songwriter said many Nigerian artistes contact him to write songs for them.

Taking to his verified X handle, Peruzzi warned opposition fans to quit disrespecting him, bragging that he is the “oracle” their faves “consult” when they need hits.

He also stated that the Nigerian music industry is full of intellectual property thieves, adding that he would soon be granting interviews for some exposes.

He wrote, “I’ve written over 252 records for your industry & you keep playing with your dads on this app.

“Ask your faves. Ask your gods.

I’m an Oracle. They consult me.

Don’t be silly.

“Industry wey na thief full am.

I go talk soon.

Granting interviews when I’m done with Sabali.”