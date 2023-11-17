“Jay Boogie’s Condition Has Deteriorated, Two Kidneys Failed, Needs Transplant” – Friend Reveals

After a botched BBL surgery, the condition of popular socialite Jay Boogie has worsened, as his two kidneys has failed to function.

Revealing this on his Instagram, Jay Boogie’s friend, Dr. Lovethjia, revealed that he will require a kidney transplant.

It appears that the transgender patient who had a botched BBL procedure seems to be in worse shape after being admitted to the wrong hospital and treated by an unqualified physician.

He had lamented his condition on the internet a few weeks prior, and he later disclosed that he had been having trouble passing pee properly.

The post read …

“At this stage, Jayboogie

needs a Kidney Transplant!

Both kidneys have failed!

We prayed and wished it

never got to this stage but

this is it!!!

I will drop other updates

soon!!!”

Mixed reactions has since trailed the update,

armani_officialzz commented: “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 you never see anything THIS IS THE WORK OF YOUR OWN HANDS AND I DO NOT FEEL SORRY FOR YOU🙅🏽‍♂️ REASON IS YOU FVCKING KNOW BETTER BUT YOU CHOSE THIS SO PLEASE PLEASE DONT CRY JUST DEAL WITH WHATEVER COMES, YOU NEED TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUR OWN CHOICES AND DECISIONS”

lustredgr8 said: “Let her bear the consequences of his Action.. We all agreed to mind our business same way we did before!!”

leeymarrh wrote: “Like people literally appreciate his former body like guy what exactly are you searching for ? You want toke yansh”

somebodys1stson penned: “Lol women dun whine this guy to destruction now him body dun calm. When men were speaking against it they were attacking us to leave him alone. See why Strong male figures are important? E clear”