Join APC If You Believe In Us, Don’t Make Nigerians Hate Tinubu — Timi Frank To Wike

Timi Frank, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says Minister Nyesom Wike of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), will make Nigerians dislike President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The ex-spokesman said this in reaction to an alleged plot to impeach Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers state.

Reacting via a statement on Tuesday, Frank blamed the Peoples Democratic Party Minister for the chaos in Rivers and asked the President to sack him.

His words: “Already Wike has started demolishing houses and revoking ownership of landed property in Abuja to anger Nigerians, cause Tinubu to be hated and portray the APC’s administration as wicked and anti-people.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa: Appellate Court Reverses Timipre Sylva’s Disqualification As APC Guber Candidate

“By the time Tinubu will realize it, it will be too late because Wike would have destroyed his government to make way for him to contest the post of President in 2027.

“If Wike loves Tinubu and believes in his administration, let him officially join the APC and become a card-carrying member of the party.

“Tinubu and APC should not only be wary but should urgently call on Wike to stop this madness in Rivers state, otherwise, it will backfire.

“Wike campaigned for Fubara and claimed he was the best among all the other candidates for the governorship election.

“But suddenly, Fubara is now his enemy because Fubara is no longer taking directives from him being a dictator who is after Rivers’ money.”