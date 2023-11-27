‘Jonathan Destroyed Me, My Family, Career, To Achieve His Political Ambition’ – Sule Lamido

Former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa State, has alleged that erstwhile President Goodluck Jonathan persecuted him and his family.

Lamido claimed that Jonathan ruined his family and career because of his political interest.

Speaking on his political travails, Lamido lamented that he has been through all manner of persecution.

According to him, despite everything he has been through his focus is on Nigeria because the country has been very good to him.

“People don’t see my contributions right from 1979 in the House of Reps; what I went through in terms of humiliation, persecution, suffering to the point that even my own party’s President Jonathan arraigned me and my kids, docked as thieves.

“Me – a senior member of the PDP, a founding member of the party, accused by my own president because of his political interest. So, he had to destroy me, ruin my career and family, arraigned me in court, just to achieve his political ambition.

“I have been through all kinds of things that I am more concerned about the bigger picture called Nigeria because Nigeria has been very, very kind to me. Whatever you do to me in terms of harassing me, trying to persecute me, will not make me give up.

“I’m undeterred because this country has been fair to me, it has been good to me. It gave me face to grow from my village to what I am today, passing through all kinds of difficulties to be a member of the House of Reps in 1979 (45 years ago), to being a party chairman, to being this and that…, therefore what do I do, in spite of the misconception, to pay back to Nigeria what I got,” he said.