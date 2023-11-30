Jumoke Odetola Grateful As She Completes Masters Degree

Actress Jumoke Odetola has expressed ecstasy as she thanked God for her master’s degree completion.

She posted photos from her graduation ceremony on Instagram and discussed how she had a great start and was now finishing strong.

She thanked her Maker for giving her strength and good health, even though she was prone to illness.

She also thanked God and gave a special shout-out to her sisters, whom she called wonderful.

She wrote: “Congratulations to me. MBA …checked✅️ Started well, finished successfully.

“Thank God for strength & good health despite persistently falling ill. Big ups to my adorable sisters @fatimoh.salami.33 Thank you! Thank you! Thank you”.

Celebrities that joined her in celebrating included Biola Bayo, Joseph Momodu, Odunlade Adekola, Kate Henshaw, Wumi Toriola, and others who posted in her comment section.

See reactions below:

Wumi Toriola wrote: “Congratulations Jummy”

Mercy Aigbe said: “Congratulations my darling”

Biola Bayo wrote: “Congratulations sis. Greatest heights in Jesus name”

Joseph Momodu said: “And she did it, it’s official. Now u can finish us with more gangantua Gaga. Congratulations”

Odunlade Adekola penned: “Congratulations my sister”

See post: