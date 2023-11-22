‘Keep Talking, While I Keep Cashing Out’- Ilebaye Responds To Ceec’s Statement Over BBNaija Win

Few days after Ceec revealed she had to see a therapist over her victory, Ilebaye has bravely faced her detractors.

It could be recalled few days ago, Ceec revealed to Angel how she got depressed after Ilebaye won the show and had to see a therapist.

On social media, Ilebaye reaffirmed that she was the only winner of the BBNaija All-Stars edition.

Ilebaye’s direct statement appears to be a response to the season as a whole, amid veiled comments and subtly humorous remarks.

She also spoke about the ongoing conversation about her on social media, emphasising in particular her dedication to achieving financial success and advancing her career.

This most recent statement follows a series of notable events, including Baye’s choice of clothing at a recent Davido-hosted event for his Mattel brand.

There were rumours that she was attempting to get Davido’s attention because of her clothing, which was described as provocative and suggestive. However, these kinds of claims are speculative.

In addition, Baye has often been accused of using the “victim card” to appeal to the public’s sympathy and has had doubts about the legitimacy of her victory.

She flatly rejects these accusations, attributing her success to fate and timing and disproving any calculated attempt to paint herself as a victim.

Taking to X, she wrote,

At the end of the day, there’s only one Winner of BBN ALL STARS as far as I’m concerned. So keep talking, while I keep cashing out ✨✨

