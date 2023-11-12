Kogi: Dino Melaye Demands Election Cancellation In Five LGAs

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Dino Melaye has demanded the cancellation of ongoing election process in five Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the State.

The LGAs, according to the PDP candidate are Okene, Okehi, Adavi, Ajaokuta and Ogori/Mangogo.

Melaye, in a post via X, described the exercise in the five council areas as a coordinated scam by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He alleged that areas were compromised from the polling unit.

“INEC must cancel the election in the 5 local governments of Kogi-Central. The election in Okene, Okehi, Ajaoukuta, Adavi, and Ogori/Mangogo is a scam coordinated from the highest level of INEC.”

However, Dino Melaye won his polling unit.

According to election results recorded and declared by the presiding electoral officer after ballot casting on Saturday, Melaye defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Ahmed Ododo, with 210 to 22 votes.