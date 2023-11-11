Kogi Guber: Council Chairman, APC-Sponsored Thugs Intercepted With Ammunition, Millions Of Naira For Vote-Buying (VIDEO)

Soldiers on election duty in Igalamela Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi State have arrested the council chairman and some supporters of the All Progressives Party (APC) for being in possession of ammunition and lots of cash.

As seen in a video on Saturday, the soldiers impounded the cash running into millions of naira as well as ammunitions which were packed in several ‘Ghana-must-go’ bags.

While the council chairman and his gang were seen expressing regrets on the floor near an army checkpoint, they confessed that the money was meant for distribution to voters at different polling units within the LGA and Idah area during the governorship election.

Information Nigeria understands that there have been moves to secure their release and move the suspects to the state capital.

The military authorities have however insisted that they would be held with the recovered items until after the election.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate in the State, Dino Melaye, has told voters to protest if agents of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fail to use untampered result sheets.

In a post via X, Melaye wrote: “Vote not ongoing in Ogori Mangogo because INEC staff refuse to show our agents clean results sheets.

“If they refuse to show you untampered result sheets, resist and protest.”