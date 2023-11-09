Kogi Guber: Dino Melaye Doesn’t Kill People Like Gov. Bello’s Administration — Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has taken a jab at Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello after allegedly denying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the use of Confluence Stadium Lokoja to conduct their campaign rally finale.

Information Nigeria reports that the Party’s 2023 presidential candidate stormed the ancient City of Lokoja, to charge the electorate to vote for the candidate of the PDP, Dino Melaye in the November 11 gubernatorial election.

While berating Governor Bello for allegedly denying the PDP the use of the Stadium, he said it was time to sack the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and put an end to unfavourable policies in Kogi State.

“They denied us the use of the stadium in Osun State and we later used the party office for our rally. In the end, the PDP sacked them from the government house. Now they denied us the use of the Confluence Stadium Lokoja and booked all the hotels just to stop us from coming here. Despite what they did, you all still came to the party secretariat to show solidarity and support for Senator Dino Melaye,” Atiku said.

According to him, the emergence of Dino Melaye as Governor will bring about good governance and development in the State.

“Dino is committed, courageous and well-focused. He doesn’t kill people like what the present administration is doing in Kogi State. I am appealing to you to come out and vote for people and defend your vote” Atiku stated.

On his part, Dino Melaye, promised to govern the state with the fear of God.

He said: “Out of the 18 governorship candidates vying for the position of Governor, I am the most educated, experienced and exposed. It is now time to put an end to percentage salaries, corruption, retrenchment and non-payment of pensions in Kogi State. Every Civil Servant was unjustly sacked by Yahaya Bello. Within three months we shall reinstate them all. Don’t vote for any small political party that does not have a political fallopian tube.

“I want the world to note that the present Government in Kogi blocked all the venues for us to hold this rally. Our people coming from Kogi East were stopped and are being shot by those loyal to this government. Despite what they did, our supporters still came here because they were tired of Governor Bello’s tyranny.

A former Governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada said despite the numerous achievements of the PDP, the ruling All Progressives Congress has set the state backwards with poverty, weak economy and underdevelopment.

He said the seven and half years of the APC is a waste in Kogi State, adding that it is time for Kogites to put an end to bad leadership.

“During my tenure, there were no percentage salaries. Salaries were paid as at when due as workers continued to smile at the bank. There was massive development during the tenure of the Peoples Democratic Party. But now, the reverse is the case. It is time for the People State to liberate themselves from dictatorship. They should come out and vote for Dino Melaye,” Wada said.