Kogi Guber: Gov. Yahaya Bello Violently Denied Dino Melaye From Using Lokoja Stadium For Campaign Finale – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State of denying its gubernatorial candidate, Dino Melaye, of holding the grand finale of his campaign at the Lokoja Stadium.

PDP’s spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, in a chat with newsmen on Tuesday said the likelihood of violence in the state should not be associated with the opposition PDP because the Party is not in charge of the security in the State .

According to Ologunagba, violence may come from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), since the Kogi Governor is known for his violent tendencies.

He said: “We are not a violent party. Go and ask the All Progressives Congress.

“I gave you a statement about the deputy governorship candidate of APC in Bayelsa State, where he said they should send people into the ocean. It’s an electoral offence.

“We don’t act on violence; we dwell on issues. Look at it now; we were going to do the final campaign in Kogi state on Thursday (but) Governor Yahaya Bello has just refused to use the stadium in Lokoja. Come on. Isn’t that violence? They just refused us.”