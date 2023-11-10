Kogi Guber: ‘I’ll Build Hotels On Water’ – Dino Melaye Vows

Dino Melaye, gubernatorial candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, on Thursday promised that If he is elected as Governor, he will make the state a tourist attraction.

He promised to construct three-star hotels on water in order to attract foreign investors to the State.

The PDP governorship candidate made the promise at the party’s mega rally in Lokoja, saying: “We are going to make Kogi State a tourist attraction. We are going to promote tourism on water, we will invite partners from the whole world to provide infrastructure.

“We will build three-star hotels on water, we will build five-star hotels and this will attract investors from all over the world.

Melaye also promised to facilitate construction of the best schools in the world in the state, if elected.

“We are going to have the best schools in the world. We will think outside the box, we will develop our education and reform our curriculum.

“ICT and Technology will be produced to all schools in Kogi State because today, ideas rule the world,” he added.

He further assured that he will reinstate all the civil servants sacked by the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello.

“I want to announce to the people of Kogi that every civil servant that has been unjustly sacked by Yahaya Bello within three months in office, we will reinstate all of you.

While promising to ensure the autonomy of the local governments, he said, “I also want to promise you that we shall return local government administration back to the people. Today, if your local government fund is coming from Abuja, there is a tollgate in Lokoja, 75 per cent will be removed and 25 per cent will be sent home.”