Kogi: ‘It’s Not End Of Battle, We’ll Soon Overcome’ – Dino Melaye To Supporters

</o

Following his defeat during the off-cycle governorship election in Kogi State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dino Melaye, has enjoined his followers to keep the faith alive.

Melaye further urged his followers to remain determined and resolute, for there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

Recall that Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Melaye in last Saturday’s governorship election, with Melaye coming third.

READ ALSO: Kogi Poll: Dino Melaye Denies Seeking Refund Of Vote Buying Money

Condemning the conduct of the election, Melaye had accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of electoral fraud and rigging in favour of the APC candidate.

As seen in a video on social media, Melaye said: “Just to encourage all my supporters and lovers all over the country and in Kogi State that please don’t be disenchanted, disillusioned, don’t be perturbed, don’t be disturbed, just carry on because, at the end of the day, there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

“Be emboldened, be strong, be determined, and be resolute that we will soon overcome. It is not the end of the battle but we are not going to get worried.”