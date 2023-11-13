Kwara: Kidnappers Abduct ECWA Cleric, Two Others, Demand N53m As Ransom

Kidnappers have demanded N53 million as ransom before they release their three victims captured at the weekend in Agbeku community of Ifelodun Local Government, Kwara State.

One of the victims happens to be a Reverend Father S.B Oladunni, Chairman of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Ignaja District Church Council.

However, three suspects were arrested on Sunday by the police over the abduction and with the spate of kidnap incidents recorded in the Kwara South Senatorial District of the State.

Oba Abdulazeez Shola Agboola, traditional ruler of Agbekuland, who confirmed the ransoms placed on the victims with newsmen on Monday said the police investigation was ongoing.

“While N20m ransom was placed on the Reverend’s father by the kidnappers, N30m ransom was placed on the woman and N3m on the third person,” Oba Agboola said.

The suspects are detained at the Igbaja Divisional Police headquarters.