Kwara Police Arrest One Over Murder Of Offa Poly Student

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested one suspect in connection with the gruesome killing of a Higher National Diploma (HND) female student of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Toyin Bamidele.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the deceased, who is an HND 1 student of Food and Technology, was allegedly hacked to death by suspected cultists at her rented apartment around Dapson Extension Area, Offa.

It was gathered that Toyin was found in a pool of blood when police got to the scene.

The incident was confirmed to journalists on Friday night by a spokesman for the institution, Folake Oyinloye, who said that the development was strange in the history of the institution.

The Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, on Sunday, confirmed the arrest of “a suspect in relation to the attack.”

He said: “The Command, through the Divisional Police Headquarters, Offa received information on November 16, 2023, at about 1720Hrs to the effect that an HND 1 student of Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State, named Toyin Bamidele, ‘F’ a student of Federal Polytechnic Offa resident at Dapson Extension Area, Offa, aged 23 years, studying Food Technology, was found lying in a pool of blood at the premises of her rented apartment.

“On receipt of the information, a team of investigators led by the Divisional Police Officer, Offa Division was dispatched to the scene of the incident.

“Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed some marks of violence on the face and neck regions of the body. The body was removed to Wale Clinic and Hospital, where the deceased was certified dead by a medical practitioner.

“The body of the deceased has been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy. One suspect has been apprehended in connection with the case. He is presently helping the Police in investigation.”