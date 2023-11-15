Lagos Poll: Court Dismisses LP’s Appeal, Affirms Sanwo-Olu’s Victory

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos State has affirmed the judgment of the tribunal, confirming the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

It was gathered that the Court held unanimously, that the tribunal was correct to hold that Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat were qualified to contest, contrary to the claims of the LP and Gbadebo.

The court held: “The decision of the lower court is affirmed and the appeal is dismissed.”

“No case of renunciation of citizenship has been established by the LP and Gbadebo against the 3rd respondent (Hamzat) in accordance with the constitution.

“No evidence of oath of allegiance to the United States and renunciation of Nigerian citizenship was placed before the tribunal (by the LP and Gbadebo)

“No document to prove that 3rd respondent (Hamzat) was no longer a citizen of Nigeria. It is incumbent on the appellants (LP, Gbadebo) to prove their claim.”