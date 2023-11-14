Lagos Task Force Denies Involvement In Death Of LAWMA Officials

The Lagos State Task Force has denied reports that it was involved in the vehicle chase that resulted in the deaths of two Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) officials at Gbagada, Lagos on Monday.

The Agency’s Chairman, Shola Jejeloye, insisted that there is not a shred of truth in the report and that no member of the Task Force was involved in the pursuit of any traffic offender that led to the accident

“It is a very sad and unfortunate as well as an avoidable incident that led to the loss of lives. As an Agency, we have a very firm belief that a traffic offence is not a criminal offence, as such, a traffic offender may be left to escape from the scene of the offence rather than allow such an offender to create madness on the road, that could lead to loss of life”, he said.

Jejeloye disclosed that none of the Taskforce officials was posted out on Monday morning for any traffic enforcement, rather, they were deployed to Ile-Zik, Dopemu and Ikeja to maintain law and order during the National Union of Road Transport Workers protest.

READ ALSO: Driver Being Pursued By LASTMA Officers Kills Two Female LAWMA Officers

He furthered that “Investigation is ongoing to uncover those involved in this terrible incident. Anyone found culpable will be made to answer for his crime. The alleged motorist who evaded arrest and knocked down these two innocent workers will also be tried and prosecuted. In this era of social media, there is no hiding place for any criminal.”

Lagosians were however urged to keep the peace and allow the law to take its full course.

“I strongly hope this will serve as a deterrent to any overzealous officer who sidelines the safety and security of Lagosians whom we have sworn to protect. Anyone caught jeopardising the safety and security of Lagosians all in the name of apprehending a traffic offender will be severely dealt with”, Jejeloye added.

The Chairman, therefore, urged all Lagosians to adhere to all traffic rules and regulations put in place by the State Government to help sustain sanity on the roads.