‘Late’ Rapper, Oladips Shares Proof Of Life To Debunk Reports Of His Passing

Following reports of his death, Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, better known as Oladips, has shared evidence to debunk reports of his death.

Close friends and associates of Oladips had gone on the rampage on November 15th, spreading rumours that he had died after receiving emergency medical attention.

It was particularly sorrowful because the mourning coincided with the premature death of Mohbad, another well-known singer.

Oladips has dispelled concerns about his death and confirmed that he is still alive and well in a turn of events that has gone viral on the internet.

READ MORE: ‘Activate Diplomatic Channel With Finland To Get Simon Ekpa’ — Ohanaeze To FG

In a recent Instagram story, Oladips shared a casual video of himself outside his home with an older woman who is believed to be his grandmother, which he captioned, “Proof of life.”

This information contradicts earlier reports of his demise by citing statements from his friends confirming his wellbeing.

WATCH VIDEO: