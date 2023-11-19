“Liberia Has Set A High Bar For African Countries To Follow” – Peter Obi

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has congratulated President-elect, Joseph Boakai.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Boakai was announced as the winner of the west African country’s presidential poll Yesterday, by the electoral body.

However, Obi, in a statement via his X handle on Saturday night, describing the election as seamless.

The former Governor of Anambra State also congratulated President George Weah for conceding defeat, adding that he showed his exemplary respect for democracy and the rule of law.

According to Obi, Liberia has set a high bar for other African countries regarding how the Electoral Commission conducted and concluded the elections without rancour and litigation.

He wrote: “I have followed with very keen interest, the just concluded and seamless Presidential elections in our West African neighbour, Liberia. I congratulate the declared winner, former Vice President and now President-elect of Liberia, H.E. Joseph N. Bokai of the Unity Party.

“I also extend my congratulations to the president, H.E. George Weah, who has graciously conceded defeat, and thank him especially for his exemplary respect for democracy and the rule of law.

“Finally, I’d like to especially congratulate the entire people of Liberia, and salute their National institutions, particularly the Electoral Commission of Liberia who by their respective exemplary conducts, have added fillip to the credibility of the elections, and in so doing, strengthened democracy in Liberia and Africa.

“Liberia has set a high bar for African countries to follow in the way they have conducted and concluded the Presidential elections without rancour and litigation. I wish them well and a smooth transition and continuity in governance.”z