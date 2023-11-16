LP Okays Atiku’s Call For Merger Against APC; NNPP Says It’s ‘Medicine After Death; APC Defiant’

The Labour Party (LP) has described merger proposal of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, as a good option that should be considered.

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on its part said it could only accept the proposal if Atiku would support former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Recall that on Tuesday, Atiku beckoned on opposition parties to enter a merger that will dislodge the APC from power, while hosting the National Executive Committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria.

The former Vice President warned against the likelihood of Nigeria slipping into a one-party state.

He said, “We have all seen how the APC is increasingly turning Nigeria into a dictatorship of one party. If we don’t come together to challenge what the ruling party is trying to create, our democracy will suffer for it, and the consequences of it will affect the generations yet unborn.”

Reacting, LP’s acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, described Atiku’s call as a good preposition that should be considered by every Nigerian.

“Atiku’s call is a proposition, and every Nigeria will consider a good proposition that is meant to remove the Octopus in power because they are not democrats.

“Every Nigerian is interested in having a true democracy. What we have now is far away from democracy. So, if there is a preposition by opposition elements to ensure that democracy is installed, why not? That preposition must be given a good thought. Anything that will make Nigerians witness democracy is accepted,” he said in a chat with Punch.

However, the NNPP described Atiku’s call as emotional and medicine after death.

Yakubu Shendam, NNPP’s National Publicity Secretary, said any merger being considered must be to support Kwankwaso to become President, otherwise, the Party is not interested.

“This is like medicine after death. If there is any future collaboration, it should not be as a result of emotions. We are going all along because we have a gladiator who has the capacity to take over Nigeria.

“We believe that there is a need to canvass for support from people to win the election, from all sides. However, we believe that single-handedly, Kwankwaso can deliver Nigeria in 2027.

“But that doesn’t mean that we are not looking for players like Atiku to join our party. If there is going to be a merger, it should be with the NNPP, because Atiku is now retiring, so, he should support Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

“We don’t want to join forces with people who are under emotions but we are comfortable as a party having a person like Rabiu Kwankwaso, as our national leader. We are calling on Atiku as an elder brother to close ranks with Kwankwaso if he wants to be relevant in 2027.”

Moreso, the ruling APC said it was not threatened by Atiku’s call to close ranks against them with opposition parties.

Publicity Director of the APC, Bala Ibrahim, said, “How and why should we (be threatened)? Atiku has been trashed in the court and trashed in the public opinion. In what way does Atiku and his party have the wherewithal to instill threat in the mind of the party in power?

“The PDP, as far as Nigeria is concerned, is inconsequential. Atiku and the PDP do not have the power to instill fear in the ruling party, especially a party that is progressive.”