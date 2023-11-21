LP Senator Snaps, Raises Voice At Akpabio For Selecting Minority Leaders

Following Tuesday’s announcement of new minority leadership roles by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, there was uproar in the upper legislative chamber.

Information Nigeria reports that Senator Abba Moro of Benue South was named Minority Leader by Akpabio, while Senator Osita Ngwu of Enugu West was named Minority Whip.

Simon Mwadkwon, a senator for Plateau North, and Darlington Nwokocha, a senator for Abia Central, were replaced by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after the courts dismissed them both.

Nwokocha of the Labour Party (LP) served as the Minority Whip, while Mwadkwon, the former Minority Leader, is a member of the PDP.

Soon after Akpabio finished making the announcements said to be from the minority caucus, an altercation ensued on the floor of parliament.

READ ALSO: ‘It’s Unacceptable For Few Judges To Upturn Decisions Of Millions Of Voters’ – Obasanjo On Appeal Court Judgements

LP’s Tony Nwoye, Senator from Anambra North, stated that it was unjust for the Senate President to select the leaders of the minority caucus.

“Are we your slaves? Why will the senate president be picking leaders for us?

“You have done your worst. You have pushed us to the wall. Meaning what? It is unfair. It is not about me, it is about the institution of the state,” Nwoye shouted at the presiding officer.

After some senators pacified Nwoye, Akpabio explained that the two minority leaders had shown the signatories of senators who agreed with the decision.

“Minority, put your house in order first,” Akpabio said.

“The senate president can only work with what is before me. You have senator Abaribe and Aliero, their names are not here.”

Akpabio furthered that he sympathises with minority parties in the senate.