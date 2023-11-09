Luis Diaz’s Father Regains Freedom After 13 Days In Kidnappers’ Den

Father of Colombian-born Liverpool footballer, Luis Díaz’s has been released by the left-wing guerrillas who kidnapped him 13 days ago.

Recall that the Colombian winger, Luis Diaz missed Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on October 29, a day after it was announced that his parents had been kidnapped in his home country, Colombia on October 28.

Some hours after the kidnap, the kidnappers released his mother but continued to keep his father, Luis Manuel Díaz, in their custody despite national and international outcry.

The National Liberation Army (ELN), the Colombian militant group behind Luis Diaz’s father’s kidnap, released him over to representatives of the Catholic Church and the United Nations earlier today.

According to the local media, Mr. Díaz was transported by military helicopter to Valledupar in Colombia, where he would have a medical examination before being sent back to his family.

The media cited the authorities as saying he was in good health and did not exhibit any signs of abuse.

According to Colombian newspaper, El Tiempo, the family members and friends drove through the streets, creating touching scenes in the neighborhood where they live to celebrate his release.

Also reacting to the development, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, told TNT Sports that the footballer was “really happy”.