Mary Njoku Laments After Buying Panadol Night For N8,500

Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku, has got netizen talking after she revealed that she paid an astounding N8,500 for Panadol Night.

The CEO of ROK Studios disclosed on her Instagram page that after she purchased it, she kept the receipt.

She said that from now on, nobody should worry her after 5 p.m. because night stress is now costly.

Many social media users bemoaned in her comment section the high cost of goods in the nation.

See reactions below;

celinaavong wrote: “All GSK products would definitely be expensive. Watch out for how counterfeit drugs will start flooding the market. God should just grant us good health in Jesus name.”

mrs_okeoma said: “I bought 4700 on Saturday. I pray they don’t see this post before tomorrow morning pls, so i can goan buy the remaining “

biodunstephen wrote: “It’s expensive to have headache now”

mofeduncan penned: “I swear down!!! I almost didn’t buy it yesterday”

chi_morah said: “Expensive headache. Na now I go take good health prayers seriously”

See post below;