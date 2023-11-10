“May Posterity Judge Between Us” – Mohbad’s Father Replies Late Son’s Wife Over Allege Demand Of Placenta

Joseph Aloba, the father of late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba also known as Mohbad, has reacted to Wunmi’s accusations of requesting Liam’s placenta.

It was gathered that Mohbad’s wife, while testifying before the Lagos coroner inquest on Tuesday, revealed that the relationship with her father-in-law, deteriorated after the birth of her son.

She told the coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, that Mr. Aloba became upset with her because his late son refused to hold Liam’s naming ceremony in Ikorodu.

According to her, Mohbad’s father believed she was driving a wedge between him and Mohbad, which soured their relationship.

Reacting to Wunmi’s allegations, Mr. Oladimeji, via his social media page, responded with a song.

Joseph prayed for God’s mercy, insisting he was unaware of what he did, making him a topic of discussion everywhere.

He added that posterity will judge between him and Wunmi regarding the accusation of demanding Liam’s placenta.

He said: “God, please have mercy on me. They said I asked for the placenta of my own grandson.

“Doesn’t the son belong to the father? I don’t know what they said I did that they keep talking about me everywhere? May Adabi (posterity) judge between us.”