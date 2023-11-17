‘Merger Between PDP, LP Is Like Fixing Ferrari Engine Into Peugeot’ – Shehu Sani

Socio-political commentator, Shehu Sani has posited that a merger between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) will not work.

The former Kaduna Central lawmaker made this known on Thursday in a post via X.

Recall that on Tuesday, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar beckoned on opposition parties to enter a merger that will dislodge the All Progressives Congress from power come 2027.

The former Vice President warned against the likelihood of Nigeria slipping into a one-party state.

The former lawmaker likened the planned merger between PDP and LP to fixing a Ferrari engine into a Peugeot car.

“Merging PDP with the young, agile and restless Labour supporters will be like fixing a Ferrari engine into a Peugeot,” he posted.