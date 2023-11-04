Minister Of Power Escapes Death As Aircraft Crash-Lands In Ibadan

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has escaped death following a plane crash in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the HS 125 aircraft, which is a private jet operated by Flint Aero, crash-landed on Friday night.

It was gathered that the aircraft departed Abuja Airport for Ibadan at about 6:41 pm and crash-landed into the bush during an effort to land at about 7:21 pm close to the airport runway in Ibadan.

A source told Leadership that the pilot of the aircraft was cleared for landing before the incident, adding that all persons on board and crew members were, however, safely evacuated.

Another source told Daily Trust that the aircraft with the registration number: 5N-AMM, had an initial contact with the control tower at 18:56, seeking for extension, which was granted by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

The source stated that the aircraft landed short of the threshold by about 50 metres and skidded into a bushy ditch close to the runway.

Meanwhile, Dr James Odaudu, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), said investigation was ongoing.

He said: “On the accident involving an aircraft operated by Flint Aero at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport Ibadan, please be informed that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced investigation into the cause.

“Our investigators are on site, and further information will be provided as soon as possible,” he said in a terse statement.