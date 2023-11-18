November brought us new sounds, EPs, and albums, and we had to give up our favourite songs of the month.

1) Teni “Tears of the sun” :

Teni created a masterpiece with this piece, and the album has 16 tracks total. The album release featured a variety of guest artists, including Made Kuti, ODUMODUBLVCK, and TayC. Teni’s “Tears of the Sun” is arguably one of the best albums to come out in 2023 because of how expressive the record is and how you can feel the depth of the song right away.

2) Joeboy “Body Soul and Spirit” EP:

The original album’s extended playlist version. Although Teni’s “Tears of the Sun” was released on the same day as Joeboy’s EP, which features a five-man track list. Despite being an extended version, the EP is packed with grit thanks to the singer’s clear and beautiful voice.

3) Oladips “Super hero Adugbo” :

An ongoing controversy surrounding Oladips has left fans uncertain about the outcome of the first statement released to the public about the singer’s death by his management. Fans and well-wishers continue to question whether the rumours about the artist’s passing are merely an attempt to promote the album. “Super hero Adugbo” has seventeen tracks to its name, each of which has an intriguing lines.