Mohbad: Naira Marley, Sam Larry Regain Freedom After Fulfilling Bail Conditions

Controversial Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley and his show promoter, Sam Larry, have been released by the Lagos State Police Command, after few day in detention.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the duo were released after meeting their bail conditions.

Their release was confirmed on Friday, by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Hundeyin said: “Naira Marley and Sammy Larry, having met their bail conditions, have been released.

Recall that on November 6, a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Yaba, granted Naira Marley and Sam Larry bail in the sum of N20 million with three sureties.

It was gathered that the duo were arraigned and remanded on October 6 over their alleged involvement in circumstances surrounding the demise of a popular late singer, Mohbad.

The magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, told the defendants to submit their passports and ordered that they are to report weekly to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.