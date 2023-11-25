Mohbad’s Father Begs For Financial Assistance To Fund DNA Test On Grandson

Mr. Joseph Aloba, the late singer Mohbad’s father, has pleaded with the public to help pay for DNA test to establish Liam’s true paternity.

In an interview dated 24, November, with well-known Ibadan broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat, Mr. Aloba made the appeal and implored Nigerians to support him in his pursuit of justice for his son.

He highlighted the importance of conducting the DNA test in two different hospitals, Aloba emphasized his inability to accept his grandson, Liam, if the test reveals another man as the biological father.

When asked, Mohbad’s father stated;

“I want Nigerians that are fighting for justice for Mohbad not to get tired, they should please support me because I can’t do it alone.

“They should help me find out what killed my son. And I also want the DNA of his son to be done because I don’t want to accept a bastard child.

READ MORE: Isreal DMW’s Ex-Wife Accuses Him Of Beating Up Her Mother

“I need help. You know as a father, I have to arrange money for the DNA, and I want the DNA carried out in two separate places. I have spoken to my lawyer,” he added.

Watch the video below …