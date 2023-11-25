Motor Boy Dies, Driver Unconscious In Lagos Lone Accident

A yet to be identified vehicle assistant popularly known as ‘motor boy’ has died in a lone accident at Anthony ‘Oke’ inward Gbagada on Saturday morning.

It was gathered that the driver of the truck who was found unconscious by the operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, was rushed to the Gbagada General Hospital where he is being treated at the intensive care unit.

Reacting to the horrible report, LASTMA the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed the incident, revealed that while the truck driver was rescued unconscious, his motor-boy was not lucky as he was found dead at the scene of the accident.

He said: “Immediate investigation revealed that the driver of the containerized truck with registration number T 20345 LA lost control due to a brake failure. Immediately, the truck fell down a few metres while ascending Anthony ‘Oke’ Bridge inward Gbagada area of Lagos.

“Immediately after the accident happened, LASTMA personnel rushed to the scene and rescued the driver who was unconscious. However, his motor boy was found dead”