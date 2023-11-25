Motor Boy Dies, Driver Unconscious In Lagos Lone Accident

A yet to be identified vehicle assistant popularly known as ‘motor boy’ has died in a lone accident at Anthony ‘Oke’ inward Gbagada on Saturday morning.
It was gathered that the driver of the truck who was found unconscious by the operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, was rushed to the Gbagada General Hospital where he is being treated at the intensive care unit.
Reacting to the horrible report, LASTMA the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed the incident, revealed that while the truck driver was rescued unconscious, his motor-boy was not lucky as he was found dead at the scene of the accident.
