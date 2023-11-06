Mr Ibu’s Leg Amputated After Undergoing Seven Surgeries

Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu has undergone surgery to remove one of his legs.

The actor’s daughter, made this known on behalf of the Okafor family, via her father’s Instagram page on Monday.

She stated that Mr Ibu had seven successful surgeries, but one of his legs needs to be amputated to keep him alive and aid his recovery process.

The post reads: “We want to appreciate everyone that has come through for our dad, saying we are grateful is an understatement and only the good Lord can thank you all enough for every help you’ve rendered.

“As of 1 pm ,noon today , Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery one of his legs had to be amputated.

“This development has been hard on us all but we’ve had to accept it as Daddy’s new reality to keep him alive.

“Please we are still soliciting for support from well meaning Nigerians as this stage Daddy his is still one very delicate one and he needs all the help he can get.

“Thank you everyone, the Okafor family is grateful and we don’t take you for granted. In due time daddy will personally acknowledge everyone who supported during this period as soon as he’s stable!”