“My Condition Is Getting Worse, All My Life Savings Are Gone” – Crossdresser, Jay Boogie Cries Out (Video)

Popular Nigerian transgender, identified as Daniel Anthony Nsikan, aka, Jay Boogie has cried out over his health and depreciating savings on diapers following a botched surgery which has caused him complications.

It was gathered that the ailing crossdresser made this known during an Instagram live session.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that a Nigerian doctor, Loveth Jennifer, based in Namibia, called out her colleague who performed the surgery.

However, in a post via her Instagram page, Jennifer disclosed that Jay Boogie is in critical condition and has not been able to urinate for 24 hours following the cosmetic surgery procedure.

She added that the surgeon who performed the botched surgery dumped Jay Boogie in a weird hospital, claiming the crossdresser had kidney issues before the surgery.

Giving an update on his health, Jay, during an interview, revealed that he has spent all his life savings on treatment, and he is unaware if he would survive the condition.

READ MORE: Nigerian Crossdresser James Brown Slams Bobrisky For Snubbing Him

According to the crossdresser, he is not getting any help from people, adding that he is saddened to see all that he had worked for go down and would not be able to take care of his family members.

He said: “My condition is getting worse by the day. No one is donating funds anymore and all my life savings have been going to dialysis.”

“I don’t know what tomorrow holds, if I’ll survive it or if I won’t survive it. I’m just tired.”