My Mother, Her Dog Slept For 24hours After Eating Cake From My Fridge – Lil Kesh

Ex Ybnl Signee, Lil Kesh has drawn reactions after revealing how his mother and her dog slept for 24hours after eating cake from his fridge.

Taking to Twitter, the former YBNL singer disclosed that after his mother and her dog had eaten a snack from his refrigerator, they were unconscious for a day.

His post appeared to imply to social media users that their extended sleep duration meant there was more to the cake.

He wrote …

“I remember the day my mom ate some cake from my fridge, she and her dog slept for 24hours😅”

Reactions below…



heisbillboard stated: “Only legend knows what’s inside the cake abi make I talk wetin dey inside”

officialcruzboy penned: “I have a strong feeling that the person reading this will own a house this year. Claim it 🙏”

dapsxu wrote: “Thank God say mohbad papa no dea aware oo…e for don bend ur mama neck inside casket asap😂”

King_08090 said: “glad mobad daddy is not your daddy , he for don bury your mama and the poor dog 🐩”

affluent_seyi remarked: “I’m certain when his mom founds out what she ate her first response would be “omo ale!” 😂”