“My Wife Just Born, I Wan Do Wedding” – Asisat Oshoala Blasts People Seeking Help In Her Dm

Barcelona and Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, has asked people not to bombard her with direct messages begging for money.

The football player used her Snapchat handle to warn people who bombard her with requests for money, citing things like their wives’ births or wedding expenses.

She wrote: “While I enjoy having fun here, there are certain things that should be common sense. I help a lot of people here, but there are situations I won’t condone or support, such as ‘MY WIFE JUST GAVE BIRTH,’ ‘I WANT TO HAVE A WEDDING,’ and so on. Use your common sense. Set your priorities right!!”

Shortly after her warning, concerned individuals took to social media to show support for her stance.

See some reactions below:

@ChvpoSZN: “Nigerians like awoof eh…“my wife just born“ u get preeq to give woman belle when you no get money to take care of the baby.”

@Teesaids: “This kind of neck pressing requests for money from someone working hard to earn money can be so frustrating and stressful.”

@jahy_official: “U wey born no sabi say u go take care of the pikin? Lmao. Some people ehn.”

@A1Mustea: “While they fellow foreign comrades are helping they family and loved ones our own na to complain up and down.”

@omo_onipako: “I love this, she has drawn the line now. Why would you be begging for wedding money.”

@EgwuChineduKin1: “It’s disheartening the way people bill others to fund their weddings and live style, do what you can do you said no but you will be going about disturbing people.”

