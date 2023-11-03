N5.09 Billion Yacht In Supplementary Budget Was To Secure Territorial Waters — Onanuga Clarifies

Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Media and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, says that the yacht listed in the supplementary budget is not for Tinubu’s use as widely speculated.

According to him, it is an “operational Naval boat with specialised security gadgets suitable for high profile operational inspection.”

Onanuga disclosed that the navy ordered the yacht during the previous administration, and the President inherited the obligation to pay for it.

The yacht, he added, is part of the government’s investment in securing the country’s territorial seas and increasing economic output from the oil and gas, marine and blue economy sectors.

“President Tinubu is focused on securing our country and territorial waters.

“The Federal Government under his leadership is investing more resources to enhance greater economic output from our oil and gas, marine and blue economy,” Onanuga said.

He furthered that Tinubu understands the economic challenges being faced by the masses and that his administration is working hard to confront and surmount those challenges.

“Nigerians will soon get the benefits of the ongoing reforms that will certainly lead to a buoyant and improved quality of life for all citizens,” he added.

Recall that the House of Representatives scrapped the N5 billion budgeted for the purchase of a Presidential yacht.

Addressing journalists after the passage of the supplementary budget on Thursday, Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Abubakar Bichi, said that the lawmakers considered public interest in scrapping the budget for the Yacht.

He added that the sum has been transferred to the N5.5 billion budgeted for the Student loan initiative,