N500bn Debt Left By Ganduje Affected Gov. Yusuf’s Take-Off In Office – Kano Govt.

The Kano State government has said the tenure of ex-Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje left a debt of over N500 billion which it said affected the smooth take-off of the Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led administration.

Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, the Deputy Governor disclosed this on Friday while chairing the North-West zonal meeting of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kaduna State.

While highlighting the achievements of the new NNPP administration within the short period of assumption, Gwarzo assured Party chieftains and members that the NNPP-led government would not disappoint the people of Kano.

“We came into office inheriting a government that left us with nothing but debts. Initially, it was N300 billion, but now it is approaching N500 billion, and we are still counting. Once we complete the assessment, we will inform Nigerians, especially our fellow Kano residents, about the total debt left behind,” he stated.

The Deputy also highlighted the efforts of the current state government in managing the available resources, saying; “Governor Yusuf ensured full payment of salaries to state workers and resolved outstanding issues and upon assuming office, he ordered the full payment of salaries which was not the case prior to our administration.

“Furthermore, due to Governor Kabir Yusuf’s compassion, starting this month, the state will be disbursing retirement gratuities, especially the death benefits to families of deceased retirees.

“The first beneficiaries will be those from levels one to six, as they are junior staff who have suffered the most. We have allocated N6 billion for this purpose.

“The screening process is underway, and by the end of this month, many people will receive their death benefits and gratuities. This initiative will continue, and our goal is to clear all outstanding gratuities within the next two years.”