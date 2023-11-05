Hours after escaping death following a plane crash near the Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, Oyo State. on Friday, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has revealed that he is safe.

A source close to the minister told newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan that Adelabu was in good spirits and not worried by the incident.

Recall that a private aircraft that had Mr. Adebayo and some of his aides crash-landed near the airport last night.

”The Minister feels the incident is not something to worry about. It was actually a minor thing, and that is how he has taken it,” an aide of the minister, who asked to stay anonymous, said.

”Everyone on board the aircraft when the incident happened actually alighted without any problem, and we have no cause to worry,” the aide said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, in a statement issued on Saturday, said it had commenced investigation into the cause of the incident.

“On the accident involving an aircraft operated by Flint Aero which occured at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport Ibadan, please be informed that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced investigation into the cause.

“Our investigators are on site and further information will be provided as soon as possible,” NSIB said in the statement issued by its Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Dr James Odaudu.