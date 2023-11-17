Neo and Pere Reveals Plan To Join Big Brother Naija ‘Married Men’s Club’

Popular reality TV stars Pere and Neo have stated that they would like to be added to the increasing number of former housemates from Big Brother Naija who are married.

Their revelation follows the recent nuptials of Chizzy and Leo Da Silva of BBNaija 2020 and 2018, respectively, who tied the knot with their love interests.

The couple joined Teddy A, Tobi Bakre, Gedoni, Frodd, and other housemates who had previously tied the knot with their own lovers.

Following a fan’s congratulations on the male housemates’ marriage on Twitter, Neo declared his own intention to tie the knot.

The fan wrote;

“Tobi, Frodd, Chizzy, and now Leo are married. Next week Bitto too will marry. Nothing concern Bbn boys and building brand. Love it for them. We await the ladies”, to which Neo replied, “I’m next.”

In reaction to this tweet Pere said;

“We might both be next simultaneously.”