Nigeria Stumbles To 2nd Consecutive Draw As Zimbabwe Holds Super Eagles 1-1

Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Sunday were held to another disappointing 1-1 draw by the Warriors of Zimbabwe in their second match of World Cup qualifiers at the Huye Stadium in Rwanda.

The pressure was on the Super Eagles as they needed a positive result after an underwhelming draw against Lesotho at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium last Thursday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Zimbabwe’s Musona hit a perfect 30-meter free kick in the 26th minute to beat Nigeria’s shot stopper Francis Uzoho.

The 2013 AFCON champions who had their point man Victor Osimhen as well as Taiwo Awoniyi struggled to impose themselves on the game with Zimbabwe emerging the stronger side at half time.

Jose Peseiro made three changes after the break with Bright Osayi-Samuel, Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Boniface replacing Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka and Nathan Tella.

Peseiro’s men were duly rewarded with a 67th-minute goal from Iheanacho, who fired a shot just inside the left post to equalize for the Eagles.

Nigeria kept on searching for the winning goal in the closing stages of the match but the Warriors remained resolute in defence.