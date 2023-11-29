Nigeria To Launch Passport Front Offices In UK – Minister

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Tuesday, announced plans to open passport front offices in several key cities across the United Kingdom, including Manchester, Birmingham, and Cardiff (Wales), within the next three months.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the minister addressed the concerns of Nigerians in the diaspora over challenges of renewing passports at foreign missions.

He said: “I think there are only two places where we have this challenge now, realistically. I think in the UK, precisely, London and in the US, precisely, in New York. And that has to do with the concentration of Nigerians.

“There is no quick fix. But we have ensured Nigerians that by February next year, we would have opened our front offices such that we’ll have front offices in Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff in Wales, and Scotland.

“So, once we have this, definitely, it will reduce the stress of Nigerians, it will reduce the waiting period, and of course, it will bring efficiency into the whole passport procurement system.”

“Because we have only one passport office in the entire United Kingdom“.