Nigerian Artisan, Helen Williams Becomes GWR Holder For World’s Longest Handmade Wig

Guinness Book of World Records (GWR) has documented Helen Williams, Nigerian hair vendor and artisan, as one who created the longest handmade wig ever recorded.

The handmade wig is 351.28 m (1,152 ft 5 in) and was wigged in Agba Ebule, Nigeria, at Lagos Abeokuta Expressway, Lagos, after getting approval on June 4 from GWR.

The wigmaker also announced on via Instagram that she had been titled as making the longest handmade wig in the world.

Helen also posted a video on Friday receiving the award delivered to her.

She recounted that it was not an easy feat but she “made it a point not to dip into her initial capital.”

Driven by the passion to make every woman feel beautiful without breaking the bank, Helen said, “No matter the budget, every woman deserves to look good.”

On how she pushed through difficult times during the making of the wig, she said: “I did not want to let my family down even when I felt weak ( I thought about people who genuinely care about me) it gave me strength.

“I am happy to be the first person In the World to make and complete this attempt. There is nothing impossible if you put your mind to something and work very hard towards it.”

The wigmaker who has made a mark in the world of hair artistry and shine a spotlight on Nigeria’s exceptional talents, expressed her appreciation to everyone who made it possible.

Helen Williams spent 1 week (7 days) making the wig.