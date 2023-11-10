Nigerian Man Wins N102 Million From Sports Betting (Photo)

A Nigerian man, identified as Bayo, has shared some evidences of how he won a substantial sum of N102 million from sports betting.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the lucky man disclosed the news via his X account, including his winning tickets.

Bayo revealed that he made a stake of total N234k to win the mouth watering sum and said he will making giveaway to his followers with some of the money he won.

He said: “But this thing too sweet o, waking up to 102 million Naira with just 234k stake LOL.

“After my followers chop up to 5/10m from this money, buy laptops for students, I go con cook some delicious games with this new tactics.

“I don call work say I sick today, make I take today relax abeg.”

Shortly after the winning notification, Bayo also returned to his social media page to share his credit alert from his local bank.

He shared a snapshot of his bank statement online, offering a transparent view of the substantial payment he received, validating the authenticity of his N102 million windfall.

See pictures bellow: