‘Nigerians Allow Leaders Get Away With Wrong Doings, They Should Be Held Accountable’ – Pat Utomi

Pat Utomi, renowned political economist, says the major problem of the country is the docility of its citizens.

According to him, Nigerians are just at home with anything ditched at them.

He however called on Nigerians to be dynamic and work on new approaches to hold government accountable, especially on their safety and general wellbeing.

The management expert disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at a National conversation on building a new value system in Nigeria, with the theme, ‘A Public Sphere Conscious Movement –A Necessary Starting Point for the Journey to Redemption.’

His words: “But this is not working. We are creating poverty every day and I think this is a moral burden. Look at what the Zambian President is doing. So we need to re-think what we want and hold the leaders accountable. The day that person shows up in that fancy car, walk away from him and thrown eggs at him.

“We allow them to get away with what they are doing to us, so we need to have a new approach to holding them accountable.”

Utomi added that the pride and dignity of human beings have been eroded in Nigeria and people engage in ‘verbal terrorism’ in the name of politics.

He said: “From basic changes, we can get to more important national issues for national development. Raising a new tribe of patriots in Nigeria is important for all, thus the need for state of the nation and the urgent need for renewed strategic conversation by a critical mass of patriots.”