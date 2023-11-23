“Nigerians Happy, Satisfied With Tinubu’s Administration” – FCT Minister, Wike

Despite the economic crisis affecting Nigeria due to the recent subsidy removal policy, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has revealed that Nigerians are happy and are satisfied with what President Bola Tinubu’s administration is doing.

Wike led this out during an inspection tour of ongoing road construction projects in the capital city on Wednesday.

According to him, the FCT Administration’s investment in road infrastructure was expected to boost economic activities in the capital city, Abuja.

Wike also inspected the Northern N-20 Expressway in Jahi District, which was being constructed by Gilmor Construction firm.

According to him, the roads, once completed, would boost economic activities in the FCT.

He said: “This is what the people want. It is not theory; it is practical. Let them see the action. They have lost hope, but hope is coming back through the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“When I came on board, these roads were abandoned, and I had to invite the contractors, and then we sat down and agreed on the way to fund the projects.

“The contractors have assured us that these roads will be completed on time.”

“I am pleased that the people are happy as they are satisfied with what President Tinubu’s administration is doing.