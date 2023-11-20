‘Nigeria’s Judiciary Becoming Coffin Of Democracy’ – Shehu Sani Reacts To Gov. Mutfwang’s Sack

Shehu Sani, former Senator representing Kaduna Central, has posited that the judiciary will soon be the death of democracy in Nigeria.

The socio-political commentator was reacting to the Appeal Court judgement that sacked Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State.

Recall that the Appeal Court had set aside the judgement of the governorship election tribunal that upheld the election of Mutfwang as Governor of the state.

The court declared Nentawe Yilwatda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the governorship election while ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a fresh certificate of return to him.

Reacting, Sani said the verdict of the appellate court was unfortunate and unacceptable.

He said, “The Court of Appeal judgement against the electoral victory of the Plateau State Governor is unfortunate, unacceptable, and condemnable.

“A broad daylight heist of the will of the people. The bench is becoming the coffin of democracy,” he wrote via X.