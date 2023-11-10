Nine Days After Alleged Brutalisation Of NLC President Ajaero, IGP Orders Investigation

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, on Friday ordered a thorough probe into the allegation of assault on the Nigeria Labour Congress’ President (NLC), Joe Ajaero in Imo State.

Recall that on November 1, Ajaero was picked up at the NLC secretariat in Owerri by armed policemen after which he was thouroughly beaten by thugs

At the time, he was leading a statewide protest and strike in the Imo State capital over what the Congress described as a lack of respect for workers, unpaid salaries and pensions, amongst others.

According to the IGP, the investigation is to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident and to address any ambiguities that may exist.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, has ordered investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault on the person of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero,” a statement by the Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, read.

The IGP however directed the Deputy Inspector General in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department to take over the matter.

Stressing the importance of transparency and accountability in maintaining public trust, the police boss assured the public, especially the leadership of the Organised Labour, that a thorough and unbiased inquiry would be conducted.

He however urged the Union and the public to remain calm, as he has personally intervened to address the issues surrounding the incident.

“The investigation has commenced, and the Nigeria Police Force guarantees that it will be followed to a conclusive end, and appropriate actions will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” the statement added.