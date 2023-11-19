NLC Crisis: “Who Ordered The Attack?” – Ajaero Queries Imo Govt

Barely few days after the suspension of nationwide strike issued by the organized labour, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has queried the Imo state government over recent attack on him.

Recall that Ajaero was physically harassed in Owerri, the state’s capital while preparing for a protest.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard, the NLC boss said that President Bola Tinubu was not involved.

Ajaero, insisted that the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma had hand in the attack on him.

He said: “Even if it was an order from Abuja, it was Uzodimma who carried it out. Mr President couldn’t do this.

“The day we had a rally in Abuja, he sent for us. I was still wearing the clothes I wore to the rally when we went to see him.

“We articulated all the issues that led to the protest. The other time we gave notice for action, he came with a nationwide broadcast and offered N25,000, and we said no.

“He conceded to N35,000, conceded to not just making it for six months, conceded to not giving it only to the least paid worker.

“You can see that the President is open to negotiations.”