NLC President Joe Ajaero Arrested In Imo

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has been arrested in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

It was gathered that the Ajaero was picked up from the union’s state Council Secretariat by heavily armed policemen in the state capital and taken to an unknown destination.

Recall that the NLC President had earlier directed all members of the union and affiliate groups to shutdown all sectors in the state including air, land and sea.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Ajaero announced the commencement of the protest at the end of the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in the late hours of Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Ajaero accused the state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, of violating and neglecting workers’ welfare.

He alleged that due to the hostile actions of the governor towards workers in the state, many of them have died because of the lack of payment of their salaries.

Speaking further, Ajaero lamented the non-compliance with the national minimum wage by the state government while accusing Uzodimma of refusing to implement previous agreements, especially the accord reached on January 9, 2021.